Southern Counties Cup: Jersey lose 4-3 on penalties to the Army in final

The Army celebrate winning the Southern Counties Cup at Springfield

Jersey were beaten 4-3 on penalties by the Army to lose the Southern Counties Cup final following a 1-1 draw.

Jersey, who entered the event for the first time, led after Luke Campbell's 12th-minute volley and had chances to increase their lead before the break.

But Jay Hubbard levelled 10 minutes after the interval for the Army.

Karl Hinds missed the key penalty in front of the home crowd at Springfield to give the Army the advantage as they won the cup for a third straight year.

"I'm disappointed for the players because I don't think they could have played much better," Jersey manager Martin Cassidy told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We got over 18 chances and on another day we'd score a hatful of goals.

"Second half the first 10 or 15 minutes we just didn't get back into the rhythm and they created a few chances.

"I'm disappointed with the result, but the players have done really well and we showed how good we can be."

The game was Jersey's final warm-up match before their annual clash with Guernsey for the Muratti Vase.