Europa League final: Arsenal and Chelsea given just 6,000 tickets each

It takes 58 hours to drive from London to the Baku Olympic Stadium where the Europa League final will be held

Arsenal and Chelsea have each been allocated just 6,000 tickets for the Europa League final at the 68,700 Olympic Stadium in Baku.

Arsenal said the allocation is "disappointing" and presents the club with "extreme difficulties".

The final takes place on 29 May.

"There will be thousands of fans who have supported the club for years and been part of our Europa League journey this season, who will be unable to attend," Arsenal said.

The club said tickets will be priced between £26 and £121. The majority of tickets will cost £43.

Liverpool and Tottenham have each been allocated 16,613 tickets for the Champions League final in the 68,000-capacity Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.