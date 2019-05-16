Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers (2-1 agg)

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer's contract runs out at the end of the season

Charlton Athletic have no new injury worries for the League One play-off semi-final second leg.

Striker Igor Vetokele will once again be missing because of a thigh injury.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has a fully-fit squad as Rovers seek to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit.

Tommy Rowe, who replaced James Coppinger at half-time in the first leg, is pushing to start while midfield duo Alfie Beestin and Ben Whiteman are fit again and hoping to be involved.

Charlton, who have won 11 of their past 14 games, have not lost at home in the league in more than seven months, since Coventry beat them on 6 October.

Rovers did, however, beat a much-changed Addicks 2-0 at The Valley in an FA Cup second-round tie in December.

Match facts