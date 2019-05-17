Scottish Premiership - Play-off Semi-final - 2nd Leg
Dundee Utd0Inverness CT0

Dundee United v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 44Watson
  • 55Connolly
  • 30Reynolds
  • 17Robson
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 47Harkes
  • 7McMullan
  • 10Clark
  • 50Pawlett
  • 9Sow

Substitutes

  • 3Booth
  • 4Frans
  • 12Stanton
  • 14Safranko
  • 25Smith
  • 29Chalmers
  • 41Currid

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 2Rooney
  • 24Trafford
  • 4Chalmers
  • 29McHattie
  • 11Walsh
  • 19White
  • 10Doran Cogan

Substitutes

  • 8McCauley
  • 9Austin
  • 17McDonald
  • 21Mackay
  • 35Macgregor
  • 39Gunn
  • 40Harper
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Osman Sow (Dundee United).

Foul by Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT).

Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

