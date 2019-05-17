Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dundee United v Inverness CT
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 44Watson
- 55Connolly
- 30Reynolds
- 17Robson
- 19Bouhenna
- 47Harkes
- 7McMullan
- 10Clark
- 50Pawlett
- 9Sow
Substitutes
- 3Booth
- 4Frans
- 12Stanton
- 14Safranko
- 25Smith
- 29Chalmers
- 41Currid
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 22McKay
- 5Donaldson
- 6McCart
- 2Rooney
- 24Trafford
- 4Chalmers
- 29McHattie
- 11Walsh
- 19White
- 10Doran Cogan
Substitutes
- 8McCauley
- 9Austin
- 17McDonald
- 21Mackay
- 35Macgregor
- 39Gunn
- 40Harper
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Osman Sow (Dundee United).
Foul by Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT).
Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.