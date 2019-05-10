Cardiff City: Boss Warnock wants money for promotion push

Media playback is not supported on this device Warnock wants to emulate Dyche and Burnley

Neil Warnock says he must be given money to spend on new players if he is to stay as Cardiff City manager.

After the Bluebirds were relegated from the Premier League last Saturday, Warnock said he had "no idea" where he would be next season.

He has a year left on his contract and owner Vincent Tan has said he wants the 70-year-old to stay.

"I think it's vital that we can look to get two or three signings as quickly as possible really," said Warnock.

"I'm seeing Mehmet [Dalman, Cardiff chairman] and Ken [Choo, chief executive] on Monday. We're having a full day together, discussing all aspects of the club.

"I think we've arrived as a football club this year. We're a big club now and we've got to think big now."

Cardiff are away at Manchester United for their final Premier League match of the season on Sunday, and it is possible Tan might be at Old Trafford.

When Warnock was appointed in October 2016, Cardiff were fighting relegation in the Championship but then, in his first full campaign the following season, he led them to promotion.

The former Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers manager is a firm fans' favourite among the Bluebirds faithful and he was given a warm ovation at the Cardiff City Stadium last Saturday despite the confirmation of his side's relegation following their home loss to Crystal Palace.

Warnock is now planning ahead for next season and, with work to do on and off the field, he is looking to Burnley as a shining example after Sean Dyche's side made an immediate return to the Premier League in 2016 following their relegation a year earlier.

"We will need two or three signings to get us up there and give us a shout because that's what I want to do," said Warnock.

"We're well down the way to starting our new training complex, which is exciting I think.

"That's what Burnley did when they got relegated - they signed a few good players, started on their new training ground and came straight back up."