Europa League play-off final: We know what we have to do - Glentoran manager Mick McDermott

Europa League play-off: Cliftonville v Glentoran Venue: Solitude Date: Saturday, 11 May Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Two NI, commentary on BBC Radio Ulster FM & MW and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says belief has been crucial to his side's bid to qualify for Europe.

McDermott's men, who finished seventh in the Premiership, secured an impressive Europa League play-off semi-final win over third-placed Glenavon.

That result set up a final on Saturday at Solitude against Cliftonville, who reached the decider with an extra-time victory over Coleraine.

"We were relegation fodder back in January," said McDermott.

"That was the talk back then, but, now the same group of players have a chance of qualifying for Europe and it is down to belief.

"In life and in football it's about belief. We believe in them, they believe in each other and they are giving it a go.

"I told the players we can be happy (with Tuesday night's win) but it's not a time to celebrate. That celebration will come if we take care of our performance on Saturday.

"The players have good heads on their shoulders and they know what has to be done now. We're really looking forward to the match on Saturday."

Glentoran are unbeaten in all six matches under the guidance of McDermott, who replaced Gary Smyth as manager at the Oval at the end of March.

A key factor in their recent good run has been the form of former Reds striker Darren Murray, who scored two fine goals in Tuesday's win over the Lurgan Blues.

"Darren has been absolutely outstanding since I came in. That is 12 goals from him since he joined in January and that is not easy at any level," McDermott added.

"You could see the quality that he has with that turn and finish against Glenavon. He has been brilliant."

Cliftonville, who finished fifth in the Premiership, needed a 95th-minute penalty equaliser from Ryan Curran to take their semi-final against Coleraine into extra-time.

Manager Paddy McLaughlin is confident his players will recover fully from the intensity of the Bannsiders clash and be ready to face the Glens.

"We definitely didn't need that extra half hour, but our players have looked after themselves superbly since I have been here and their fitness kicked in during extra-time," he said.

"We finished the match stronger than Coleraine did, which is testament to our hard work recently, and we are looking forward to the challenge that Glentoran will bring."