Manchester United appoint Mike Phelan as assistant manager

Mike Phelan first left the club in 2013 when David Moyes took over

Mike Phelan has been confirmed as Manchester United's assistant manager on a three-year deal.

The 56-year-old returned to United in December as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's backroom team.

Phelan, who was sacked as Hull City manager in 2017, had most recently held the role of sporting director at Australian side Central Coast Mariners.

He served as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant from 2008 to 2013, having been a first-team coach since 2001.

"Manchester United has been a huge part of my life since I joined as a player in 1989 and I am delighted to be able to continue that relationship in this key role," said Phelan.

Solskjaer added: "Mike has been invaluable to me since we returned in December. He brings a wealth of experience to this role with a long-established connection to the club."