Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss says 'the week is not over yet' before Premier League title decider

Liverpool are on 94 points, one behind leaders Manchester City

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it has been a "week of big football moments" but the "week is not over yet" before Sunday's Premier League title decider.

Liverpool host Wolves and are a point behind City, who travel to Brighton.

The Reds beat Barcelona 4-0 in midweek, to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit and reach the Champions League final, where they will play Tottenham.

"Focus is not a problem," said Klopp. "We are not used to moments of glory but we win from time to time."

He added: "Coming in on Wednesday you needed a hammer to punch the smile out of faces."

Liverpool's victory against Barcelona was followed the next day by Tottenham's comeback to beat Ajax in Amsterdam.

"It's been a week of, I am not sure of miracles, but big football moments," said Klopp.

"But from our point of view it could be a big football moment on the weekend, the week is not over yet.

"I think most people expected me to sit here today and say 'OK, after not being in the Champions League final, it's difficult to be champions'. Well now we are in the final and it is still difficult.

"The only thing we can do is win the game."

Wolves are seventh, while Brighton are 17th and safe from relegation.

"We think about Wolves," said Klopp. "You get millions of messages and nobody speaks about the weekend. It's all 'unbelievable' and 'all the best in the final' but we play Wolves now.

"It doesn't make Tuesday night's achievement any smaller. It was for sure one of the best moments in football history, not only Liverpool. But it has nothing to do with the weekend except that we should be confident.

"Wolves want to show that they are not passengers, they are a real football team. I respect that, and we have to be ready.

"And on the other side, Brighton. It's their last home game of the season, and I know this team are full of joyful footballers. They will try everything."

'It's only pain'

Klopp said he is hopeful that Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah will be available for Sunday, but Roberto Firmino will miss the game with a muscle injury.

Robertson and Henderson were injured on Tuesday, with the Scottish full-back substituted at half-time.

Klopp said: "The famous three words of this week in the dressing room: 'It's only pain'.

"Very important for all the young lads to learn, I've said that already to the boys. Hendo said, 'It's only pain', Robbo said, 'It's only pain' - but it was real pain, wow.

"Unfortunately, Robbo could deal with the pain but the rest of his body couldn't because he couldn't really activate the muscle anymore, some nerve hit or whatever.

"They should be fine [for Sunday]. Bobby not [available] for the weekend, but we have time [before the Champions League final] and that should be enough.

"Mo looked good around the celebrations after the game, to be honest. The day before yesterday and yesterday he was running outside and will be part of training today."