Claire Rafferty: West Ham United and England left-back announces retirement

Claire Rafferty played 62 minutes of West Ham's Women's FA Cup final defeat by Manchester City on Saturday

West Ham United and England left-back Claire Rafferty has announced she will retire at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old joined the Hammers from Chelsea in the summer of 2018 after spending over a decade with the club.

During her time with the Blues, she won two Women's Super League titles, the 2017 WSL Spring Series and won the Women's FA Cup on two occasions.

"I hope I have helped inspire the next generation of girls dreaming of becoming a footballer," she said.

Rafferty was part of England's 2011 Women's World Cup squad as well as the Great Britain squad for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

However her time in football has been plagued with injury, which has prompted Rafferty to bring her playing career to a close.

"I have had a lot of injuries over the years that have taken their toll. Football has brought me so much joy and many incredible opportunities but most importantly I have made amazing friendships that will last a lifetime," she continued.

"I hope that I have helped change the landscape of the women's game and will continue the fight for equality from a different angle."