Angers 1-2 Paris St-Germain: Neymar helps champions end away losing streak

Neymar opened the scoring for PSG with his 15th league goal of the season

Ten-man Paris St-Germain ended a run of three consecutive away defeats with victory at Angers.

Neymar opened the scoring for the Ligue 1 champions before setting up Angel di Maria to make it 2-0.

Marquinhos was shown a straight red card five minutes from time after tangling with Wilfried Kanga.

Flavien Tait then pulled one back for Angers after Gianluigi Buffon had saved the midfielder's penalty, but PSG held on.

Edinson Cavani thought he had broken the deadlock two minutes before Neymar's opener, but the Uruguayan's effort was disallowed for offside.

Thomas Tuchel's PSG had lost their last three away games in Ligue 1 prior to Saturday's encounter, conceding 11 goals in the process.

They host Dijon in their final home game of the campaign next weekend, before travelling to Reims on the last day of the season.