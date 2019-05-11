Atalanta 2-1 Genoa: Hosts boost Champions League hopes with narrow win

From the section

Musa Barrow opened the scoring for Atalanta with his first Serie A goal

Atalanta boosted their hopes of a Champions League place with victory at home to Genoa.

Musa Barrow's first Serie A goal fired the hosts ahead within seconds of the restart.

Timothy Castagne doubled Atalanta's lead on 53 minutes, before Goran Pandev pulled a goal back for Genoa late on.

The win lifts the home side six points clear of fifth-placed AC Milan, who travel to Fiorentina later on Saturday.

The Bergamo club have never qualified for the Champions League before but also face competition from the likes of Inter Milan and Roma in the race for the top four.

Genoa remain in 16th place, four points clear of the relegation zone.