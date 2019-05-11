Match ends, Atalanta 2, Genoa 1.
Atalanta 2-1 Genoa: Hosts boost Champions League hopes with narrow win
Atalanta boosted their hopes of a Champions League place with victory at home to Genoa.
Musa Barrow's first Serie A goal fired the hosts ahead within seconds of the restart.
Timothy Castagne doubled Atalanta's lead on 53 minutes, before Goran Pandev pulled a goal back for Genoa late on.
The win lifts the home side six points clear of fifth-placed AC Milan, who travel to Fiorentina later on Saturday.
The Bergamo club have never qualified for the Champions League before but also face competition from the likes of Inter Milan and Roma in the race for the top four.
Genoa remain in 16th place, four points clear of the relegation zone.
Line-ups
Atalanta
- 95Gollini
- 33Hateboer
- 6PalominoBooked at 34mins
- 19Djimsiti
- 21Castagne
- 15de Roon
- 11Freuler
- 8Gosens
- 88PasalicSubstituted forBarrowat 45'minutesSubstituted forPessinaat 64'minutes
- 72IlicicSubstituted forIbañez da Silvaat 89'minutes
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 1Berisha
- 7Reca
- 17Piccoli
- 22Pessina
- 31Rossi
- 41Ibañez da Silva
- 70Colpani
- 78Del Prato
- 99Barrow
Genoa
- 97Radu
- 14Biraschi
- 17RomeroBooked at 84mins
- 87ZukanovicSubstituted forLopes Pereiraat 56'minutes
- 4Criscito
- 21Radovanovic
- 24Bessa
- 8LeragerSubstituted forPandevat 50'minutesBooked at 59mins
- 44Pinto VelosoBooked at 7mins
- 11KouaméSubstituted forSanabriaat 73'minutes
- 10Lapadula
Substitutes
- 1Marchetti
- 3Günter
- 9Sanabria
- 13Pezzella
- 18Rolón
- 19Pandev
- 26Dalmonte
- 32Lopes Pereira
- 33Lakicevic
- 93Chitolina Carniel
- 99Schafer
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atalanta 2, Genoa 1.
Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Domenico Criscito (Genoa).
Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Bessa (Genoa).
Attempt missed. Daniel Bessa (Genoa) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Duván Zapata (Atalanta).
Ivan Radovanovic (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Ibañez replaces Josip Ilicic.
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 2, Genoa 1. Goran Pandev (Genoa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristian Romero.
Attempt saved. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Pierluigi Gollini.
Attempt missed. Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa) header from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Goran Pandev with a through ball following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Marten de Roon (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Antonio Sanabria (Genoa) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Bessa.
Booking
Cristian Romero (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cristian Romero (Genoa).
Robin Gosens (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pedro Pereira (Genoa).
Attempt saved. Cristian Romero (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Domenico Criscito with a cross.
Foul by Matteo Pessina (Atalanta).
Pedro Pereira (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Remo Freuler.
Attempt missed. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.
Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ivan Radovanovic (Genoa).
Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Davide Biraschi (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Antonio Sanabria replaces Christian Kouamé.
Foul by Matteo Pessina (Atalanta).
Goran Pandev (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa).
Attempt missed. Remo Freuler (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Duván Zapata.
Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Remo Freuler.
Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
Goran Pandev (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Matteo Pessina replaces Musa Barrow because of an injury.