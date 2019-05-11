Match ends, RB Leipzig 0, FC Bayern München 0.
Leipzig 0-0 Bayern Munich: Visitors miss chance to clinch Bundesliga title
Bayern Munich missed the chance to win a seventh consecutive Bundesliga title with a game to spare when they were held to a goalless draw at RB Leipzig.
Leon Goretzka found the back of the net in the second half but his effort was ruled out by VAR.
Second placed Borussia Dortmund, who had to better Bayern's result to keep their title hopes alive, beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-2.
Niko Kovac's side sit two points clear of Dortmund heading into the final day.
Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry missed Bayern's best chance of an entertaining first half at the Red Bull Arena, firing straight at Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi from a tight angle.
Goretzka volleyed Ibrahima Konate's poor clearance past the Hungarian seven minutes into the second half, but the goal was disallowed by VAR for an offside against Robert Lewandowski.
Bayern host Eintracht Frankfurt next weekend, while Dortmund travel to Borussia Monchengladbach.
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
- 1Gulácsi
- 16Klostermann
- 6Konaté
- 4Orban
- 23Halstenberg
- 31DemmeSubstituted forHaidaraat 82'minutes
- 7Sabitzer
- 27LaimerSubstituted forMukieleat 87'minutes
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forSmith Roweat 90'minutes
- 11Werner
- 9Poulsen
Substitutes
- 3Saracchi
- 8Haidara
- 17Tué Na Bangna
- 18Smith Rowe
- 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 21Müller
- 22Mukiele
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forFerreira de Souzaat 81'minutes
- 18GoretzkaBooked at 60mins
- 29ComanBooked at 75minsSubstituted forRobbenat 89'minutes
- 25Müller
- 22GnabrySubstituted forRibéryat 78'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 7Ribéry
- 10Robben
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 17Boateng
- 19Davies
- 35Renato Sanches
- 39Hoffmann
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
- Attendance:
- 41,939
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 0, FC Bayern München 0.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).
Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Emil Forsberg.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Arjen Robben replaces Kingsley Coman.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Willi Orban (RB Leipzig).
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Nordi Mukiele replaces Konrad Laimer because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Offside, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara replaces Diego Demme.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Willi Orban (RB Leipzig).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces Thiago Alcántara because of an injury.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Serge Gnabry.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Hummels.
Attempt missed. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Timo Werner.
Attempt blocked. Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Attempt missed. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yussuf Poulsen with a headed pass.
Booking
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).
Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann.
Attempt blocked. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Serge Gnabry is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.