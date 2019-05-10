Cauley Woodrow: Barnsley striker extends contract to 2022

Both Cauley Woodrow (pictured) and Kieffer Moore scored 19 goals in all competitions for Barnsley this season

Barnsley's joint top scorer Cauley Woodrow has extended his contract by a year until the summer of 2022.

The striker, 24, scored 19 goals in all competitions to help secure an instant return to the Championship by finishing as League One runners-up to Luton Town.

He joined the Tykes on loan from Fulham last August, with the deal being made permanent in January.

"I've loved my time at Barnsley so far. We've got a good squad and I'm looking forward to more time here," he said.