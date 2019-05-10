Celtic: Timothy Weah leaves club after being picked by US

Timothy Weah has scored just once since Neil Lennon returned to the club

Timothy Weah says his loan deal at Celtic has been cut short after he was selected by the United States for the Under-20 World Cup.

The striker, who arrived on loan from Paris St-Germain in January, was named in the squad on Friday.

The USA's first game in Poland is on 24 May - the day before Celtic face Hearts in the Scottish Cup final.

"The gaffer told me it is in the best interest of the team that I collect my things and go home," Weah said.

Weah has scored four goals in 16 appearances for Celtic but has been used sparingly since Neil Lennon replaced Brendan Rodgers.

He was preparing with the squad for Sunday's Old Firm meeting with Rangers, but says he has now been released two weeks before his deal was due to end.

"It was a true honour playing for this club and also having the opportunity to interact with legends who paved the way for us," he posted on Instagram.

"I am especially thankful to the Celtic family for giving me the opportunity to show you all what I am capable of doing once given the chance.

"To you the fans, I will never forget you for all the love, support and kindness you have shown me.

"I don't know as yet what the future holds but I wish to one day come back to this great club to be with you all. I will forever miss you chanting my name and hearing the beautiful song you have created for me."