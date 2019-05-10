Arsenal Women: Dominique Bloodworth and Sari van Veenendaal to leave club

From the section

Dominique Bloodworth joined Arsenal Women from SGS Essen in the summer of 2015

Arsenal Women pair Dominique Bloodworth and Sari van Veenendaal will leave the Women's Super League champions at the end of the season.

Midfielder Bloodworth, 24, is moving to Germany to join Frauen-Bundesliga side Wolfsburg while goalkeeper van Veenendaal's contract is expiring.

Bloodworth has scored 14 goals in 99 outings for the club.

Van Veenendaal, 29, joined Arsenal in July 2015 from FC Twente and has made 71 appearances for the north Londoners.

Both players are Netherlands internationals and helped the Gunners win two Continental Cups, one Women's FA Cup and one WSL title.