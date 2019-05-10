Sunderland: Owner Stewart Donald 'looking for investment' in League One club

Stewart Donald took over Sunderland in May 2018

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald is in talks with potential investors but is not looking to sell the League One club, BBC Newcastle reports.

It was claimed earlier on Friday that Donald, who took over at the Stadium of Light in May 2018, was considering a number of offers for the Black Caps.

But it is understood the former Eastleigh owner wants to remain involved with the club.

Sunderland finished fifth in League One this season.

They face Portsmouth in the first leg of their play-off semi-final on Saturday, looking to secure an immediate return to the Championship.

Last month Sunderland announced pre-tax losses of £19.91m for 2017-18, a year in which they suffered a second successive relegation.