David Luiz: Chelsea defender signs new two-deal deal until 2021

Luiz has played 246 times for Chelsea across two spells

Chelsea defender David Luiz has signed a new two-year contract at the club, running until 2021.

The Brazilian, 32, is out of contract at the end of June meaning he could have left for free in the summer.

Luiz made his 48th Chelsea appearance of the season in Thursday's penalty shootout win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-finals.

"I am so happy to be here and to have this opportunity to stay," the centre-back said.

"I love this club and I still have the ambition of a young player."

Luiz joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2011 but left to join Paris St-Germain in 2014 before returning to Stamford Bridge for £34m in 2016.

"It means a lot to reach another European final, and we still have the opportunity to finish in the top three of the Premier League this season and I will continue to try to do my best to help the team," Luiz added.