Mino Raiola: Paul Pogba's agent banned for three months by Fifa

Raiola's clients include Pogba and LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has been given a three-month ban from football activity by Fifa's disciplinary committee.

Raiola was banned on Wednesday by the Italian Football Federation and Fifa has now extended the sanctions to have "worldwide effect".

The ban begins with immediately and will end after the English summer transfer window closes.

Raiola represents various high-profile players including Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Italian Federation did not give the reasons for the ban but Raiola said it was a sentence "based on false grounds and lies".

In a statement on Thursday, he added: "The 'Italian Ban' is not a surprise, unfortunately.

"My personal concern is that it has been a sentence dominated by political willing, without taking into the right consideration the reason of law.

"I guess that Italian Football Association has not forgiven me when I have diffused my critics for their role in the disastrous state of Italian football, as well as their role around the latest episode of the racism problem."