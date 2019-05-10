Rodney McAree: Coleraine boss leaves club by mutual consent

McAree was Coleraine manager for 42 games

Coleraine have announced that manager Rodney McAree has left the club by mutual consent.

The former Dungannon Swifts boss has left the Showgrounds after replacing Oran Kearney as manager last September.

The 44-year-old has paid the price for a disappointing season as Coleraine finished sixth in the Premiership.

In McAree's final game in charge, the Bannsiders allowed a 3-1 lead slip against Cliftonville in their Europa League play-off semi-final.

The 5-3 defeat to the Reds cost Coleraine the opportunity to earn an estimated £200,000 in Uefa prize money next season.

"Coleraine Football Club have today parted company with manager Rodney McAree by mutual consent," the club said in a statement to announce the departure.

"McAree leaves the Showgrounds with immediate effect. The board of directors would like to place on record their thanks to Rod for the efforts and commitment he has made since his appointment and wish him well for the future.

"The club will now begin the process of recruiting a new manager. No further comment will be made at this time. A further statement will follow in due course."

McAree made the move to Coleraine one month into the Irish Premiership season following Kearney's decision to join Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

The Bannsiders made a poor start under their new manager - drawing their first four games and losing three of their next five - but their form improved at the beginning of 2019 with wins over Cliftonville, Ards and Dungannon.

An impressive defence of the Irish Cup featured victories against H&W Welders, Dergview and Larne but their 2-0 semi-final defeat by Crusaders proved contentious as McAree criticised the decision to overturn a penalty that had been awarded to his side while they were trailing 1-0.

In the aftermath of their European play-off loss, McAree had declared his intention to start rebuilding for next season, saying: "In the coming days, I will have a chat with the players and finalise plans for pre-season."

The ex Fulham, Glenavon and Dungannon midfielder also accepted that his job has been made more difficult by the failure to secure a Europa League place, adding: "If we had European football our budget would have been healthier, but the defeat maybe now lessens our options."