Manchester City v Watford

Manchester City are going for an unprecedented men's domestic treble, having already won the Premier League and League Cup.

TEAM NEWS

Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu has recovered from the dead leg he suffered against West Ham and is expected to start at Wembley.

Jose Holebas is available after the Football Association rescinded his red card in that match against the Hammers on the final day of the league season.

Manchester City's Kevin Be Bruyne is in contention to start after coming off the bench against Brighton.

Fellow midfielder Fernandinho is also fit but Benjamin Mendy will not play.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Whatever the end result, we're going to have a final that will take a notable place in history.

Either we get first-time winners (for only the second time in the last 31 years), or an English domestic treble completed for the first time EVER.

If City do it, I hope a sufficient enough deal is made of it. Their Champions League exit and subsequent European final places for four other English sides has quietened the hype around their potential achievement somewhat.

The greatest day in the club's history? Possibly. For Watford if they win? Undoubtedly.

And they can. This is the FA Cup final, and much bigger outsiders than the Hornets have upset the odds before.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "If we win, the season is extraordinary. If we don't I think it's [still] extraordinary.

"Watford and Wolves are the best teams outside of the top six. Javi Gracia is an experienced manager from working in other countries and I think he is an excellent guy, an excellent manager and knows exactly what to do.

"They have huge talent up front, many physical players, good on set-pieces and this is a final, we know what can happen. We believe a lot in ourselves and we will have to find the antidote to beat them."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "We're going to create chances and if you score like we did when I was in Malaga playing against Barcelona, for example, we won 1-0.

"It was something nobody expected, but it happened and then always you have one chance to win and we have to work for it.

"I'm sure next game against City it will be different, but all the experiences you have help you."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford won't see much of the ball, and I don't see them creating many chances - so they have to make every set-piece count.

Realistically, though, their chances of success rest on whether they can stop City from scoring. I know Wigan famously did that in the 2013 FA Cup final and won the game late on, but this feels like a very different situation.

This City team are certainly different. They are serial winners, and they know how to get over the line.

Prediction: 2-0 to Manchester City

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford are on a 10-match losing streak against Manchester City in all competitions and are winless in 15 since a 1-0 victory in the second tier back in March 1989.

This will be the first FA Cup final between two managers of the same nationality since 2008 (Dave Jones and Harry Redknapp). It's only the second time it has happened with non-British managers: Frenchmen Arsene Wenger and Gerard Houllier went head-to-head in 2001.

Either Pep Guardiola or Javi Gracia will become the third Spanish manager to win the FA Cup, emulating Rafael Benitez (2006, Liverpool) and Roberto Martinez (2013, Wigan).

Manchester City

City are aiming to become the first team to win the domestic treble in England, having already won the Premier League title and League Cup this season.

Pep Guardiola could become just the eighth manager to win the English top flight, League Cup and FA Cup in his career, after Bill Nicholson, Don Revie, Joe Mercer, Sir Kenny Dalglish, George Graham, Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho. Mercer achieved the feat with Manchester City.

They would become just the fourth team to win both major domestic cup competitions in the same season after Arsenal in 1992-93, Liverpool in 2000-01 and Chelsea in 2006-07.

Manchester City have won five and lost five of their 10 previous FA Cup finals.

Sergio Aguero has scored 10 goals in just seven appearances against Watford in all competitions, including two hat-tricks.

Watford