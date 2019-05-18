Scottish Premiership
Hamilton1St Johnstone0

Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 1Woods
  • 21Want
  • 4Gordon
  • 46Sowah
  • 2McGowan
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 25Martin
  • 3McMann
  • 8Davies
  • 9Oakley
  • 22Andreu

Substitutes

  • 7Imrie
  • 19Winter
  • 20Marsden
  • 28Smith
  • 33Mimnaugh
  • 40Hamilton
  • 99Ogboe

St Johnstone

  • 1Clark
  • 19Foster
  • 15Kerr
  • 23Gordon
  • 24Easton
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 28Callachan
  • 26CraigBooked at 6mins
  • 11Swanson
  • 22Hendry
  • 9Kane

Substitutes

  • 3Tanser
  • 4Alston
  • 5Shaughnessy
  • 8Davidson
  • 12Bell
  • 17O'Halloran
  • 49Hamilton
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Richard Foster.

Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Callachan (St. Johnstone).

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, St. Johnstone 0. Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.

Attempt saved. Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Zander Clark.

Attempt missed. Tony Andreu (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Liam Craig (St. Johnstone).

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Liam Craig.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Danny Swanson.

Attempt missed. George Oakley (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Steve Davies (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Danny Swanson (St. Johnstone).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic37266575195684
2Rangers37239581255678
3Kilmarnock371810948301864
4Aberdeen371971155431264
5Hibernian3714121150371354
6Hearts37156164148-751
7St Johnstone38157163847-952
8Motherwell38156174554-951
9Livingston381111164043-344
10Hamilton3896232775-4833
11St Mirren3878233165-3429
12Dundee3866263075-4524
View full Scottish Premiership table

