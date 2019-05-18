Attempt missed. Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 21Want
- 4Gordon
- 46Sowah
- 2McGowan
- 18MacKinnon
- 25Martin
- 3McMann
- 8Davies
- 9Oakley
- 22Andreu
Substitutes
- 7Imrie
- 19Winter
- 20Marsden
- 28Smith
- 33Mimnaugh
- 40Hamilton
- 99Ogboe
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 19Foster
- 15Kerr
- 23Gordon
- 24Easton
- 10Wotherspoon
- 28Callachan
- 26CraigBooked at 6mins
- 11Swanson
- 22Hendry
- 9Kane
Substitutes
- 3Tanser
- 4Alston
- 5Shaughnessy
- 8Davidson
- 12Bell
- 17O'Halloran
- 49Hamilton
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Richard Foster.
Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Callachan (St. Johnstone).
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, St. Johnstone 0. Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt saved. Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Zander Clark.
Attempt missed. Tony Andreu (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Liam Craig (St. Johnstone).
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Liam Craig.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Danny Swanson.
Attempt missed. George Oakley (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Steve Davies (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danny Swanson (St. Johnstone).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.