Brad Lyons (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dundee v St Mirren
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland
Line-ups
Dundee
- 1Hamilton
- 5Kusunga
- 15McGowan
- 6O'Dea
- 2Kerr
- 16Robson
- 52Robertson
- 3Ralph
- 18McGowanBooked at 18mins
- 20Miller
- 21Nelson
Substitutes
- 10Wright
- 24Meekings
- 27Curran
- 31Dieng
- 42Anderson
- 53Cameron
- 54Mulligan
St Mirren
- 1Hladky
- 2McGinn
- 15Baird
- 16Popescu
- 3Muzek
- 7Magennis
- 8Flynn
- 4McGinn
- 14Lyons
- 18Mullen
- 23McAllister
Substitutes
- 9Nazon
- 20Cooke
- 21Hodson
- 26Holmes
- 33Corbu
- 35Ferdinand
- 39Erhahon
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Darren O'Dea (Dundee).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Brad Lyons (St. Mirren).
Attempt missed. Paul McGinn (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jack Hamilton.
Booking
Paul McGowan (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).
Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 1, St. Mirren 0. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Paul McGowan.
Foul by Kyle McAllister (St. Mirren).
Darren O'Dea (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nathan Ralph (Dundee).
Paul McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Kenny Miller (Dundee).
Attempt blocked. Andrew Nelson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).
Kenny Miller (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathan Ralph (Dundee).
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Brad Lyons (St. Mirren).
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.