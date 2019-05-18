Scottish Premiership
Dundee1St Mirren0

Dundee v St Mirren

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 5Kusunga
  • 15McGowan
  • 6O'Dea
  • 2Kerr
  • 16Robson
  • 52Robertson
  • 3Ralph
  • 18McGowanBooked at 18mins
  • 20Miller
  • 21Nelson

Substitutes

  • 10Wright
  • 24Meekings
  • 27Curran
  • 31Dieng
  • 42Anderson
  • 53Cameron
  • 54Mulligan

St Mirren

  • 1Hladky
  • 2McGinn
  • 15Baird
  • 16Popescu
  • 3Muzek
  • 7Magennis
  • 8Flynn
  • 4McGinn
  • 14Lyons
  • 18Mullen
  • 23McAllister

Substitutes

  • 9Nazon
  • 20Cooke
  • 21Hodson
  • 26Holmes
  • 33Corbu
  • 35Ferdinand
  • 39Erhahon
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Brad Lyons (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren O'Dea (Dundee).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Brad Lyons (St. Mirren).

Attempt missed. Paul McGinn (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jack Hamilton.

Booking

Paul McGowan (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee 1, St. Mirren 0. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Paul McGowan.

Foul by Kyle McAllister (St. Mirren).

Darren O'Dea (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nathan Ralph (Dundee).

Paul McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Kenny Miller (Dundee).

Attempt blocked. Andrew Nelson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Kenny Miller (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nathan Ralph (Dundee).

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Brad Lyons (St. Mirren).

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic37266575195684
2Rangers37239581255678
3Kilmarnock371810948301864
4Aberdeen371971155431264
5Hibernian3714121150371354
6Hearts37156164148-751
7St Johnstone38157163847-952
8Motherwell38156174454-1051
9Livingston381111164042-244
10Hamilton3896232775-4833
11St Mirren3878233165-3429
12Dundee3866263075-4524
View full Scottish Premiership table

