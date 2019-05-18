Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).
Motherwell v Livingston
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 20Gillespie
- 18Dunne
- 5Aldred
- 22Donnelly
- 14Grimshaw
- 28Turnbull
- 8Campbell
- 2Tait
- 7Cadden
- 35Scott
- 12Ariyibi
Substitutes
- 1Carson
- 4McHugh
- 19Sammon
- 24Johnson
- 34Devine
- 38Cornelius
- 39Semple
Livingston
- 20Stewart
- 14Odoffin
- 4Lithgow
- 3Lamie
- 15Lawless
- 8Pittman
- 10Sibbald
- 6Byrne
- 31Gallagher
- 9Hardie
- 18Miller
Substitutes
- 7Jacobs
- 12Maley
- 17Robinson
- 22Tiffoney
- 23De Vita
- 33Lawson
- 45Menga
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 3, Livingston 0. David Turnbull (Motherwell) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Motherwell. Gboly Ariyibi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Craig Sibbald (Livingston) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Gboly Ariyibi (Motherwell).
Hakeem Odoffin (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 2, Livingston 0. David Turnbull (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gboly Ariyibi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ross Stewart.
Attempt saved. James Scott (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. James Scott (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Alan Lithgow (Livingston).
James Scott (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 1, Livingston 0. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Turnbull with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Hakeem Odoffin (Livingston).
Richard Tait (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Charles Dunne.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Tom Aldred.
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hakeem Odoffin (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Scott (Motherwell).
Attempt saved. Lee Miller (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.