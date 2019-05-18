Scottish Premiership
Motherwell3Livingston0

Motherwell v Livingston

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 20Gillespie
  • 18Dunne
  • 5Aldred
  • 22Donnelly
  • 14Grimshaw
  • 28Turnbull
  • 8Campbell
  • 2Tait
  • 7Cadden
  • 35Scott
  • 12Ariyibi

Substitutes

  • 1Carson
  • 4McHugh
  • 19Sammon
  • 24Johnson
  • 34Devine
  • 38Cornelius
  • 39Semple

Livingston

  • 20Stewart
  • 14Odoffin
  • 4Lithgow
  • 3Lamie
  • 15Lawless
  • 8Pittman
  • 10Sibbald
  • 6Byrne
  • 31Gallagher
  • 9Hardie
  • 18Miller

Substitutes

  • 7Jacobs
  • 12Maley
  • 17Robinson
  • 22Tiffoney
  • 23De Vita
  • 33Lawson
  • 45Menga
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).

Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Motherwell 3, Livingston 0. David Turnbull (Motherwell) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Penalty Motherwell. Gboly Ariyibi draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Craig Sibbald (Livingston) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Gboly Ariyibi (Motherwell).

Hakeem Odoffin (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Motherwell 2, Livingston 0. David Turnbull (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gboly Ariyibi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ross Stewart.

Attempt saved. James Scott (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. James Scott (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Alan Lithgow (Livingston).

James Scott (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Motherwell 1, Livingston 0. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Turnbull with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Hakeem Odoffin (Livingston).

Richard Tait (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Charles Dunne.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Tom Aldred.

Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hakeem Odoffin (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by James Scott (Motherwell).

Attempt saved. Lee Miller (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic37266575195684
2Rangers37239581255678
3Kilmarnock371810948301864
4Aberdeen371971155431264
5Hibernian3714121150371354
6Hearts37156164148-751
7St Johnstone38157163847-952
8Motherwell38156174654-851
9Livingston381111164044-444
10Hamilton3896232775-4833
11St Mirren3878233165-3429
12Dundee3866263075-4524
View full Scottish Premiership table

