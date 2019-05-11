Scottish Gossip: Derek McInnes, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Livingston, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers has thrown his support behind Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes to become the new Scotland head coach after the SFA approached the former Celtic manager for advice. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has accused Rangers of lacking class by declining to give the champions a guard of honour, insisting his club would provide the traditional tribute if the roles had been reversed. (Scotsman)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon claims he gets abuse from Rangers fans because they fear him. (Sun)

Rangers defender Connor Goldson admits Celtic's Scott Brown was too clever for his team-mates in the last derby and says they need to show more experience and not get sucked in on Sunday. (Sun)

Rangers face a "massive summer" in the transfer market to build on the progress made over the past 12 months, says defender Connor Goldson. (Herald)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hails departing skipper Graeme Shinnie as the last of a dying breed as he signed off his Pittodrie career with a win. (Press & Journal)

Livingston have offered Partick Thistle full-back Christie Elliot a return to the Premiership, although the Firhill club are keen to retain the 27-year-old. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers target Greg Stewart remains tight-lipped about future after scoring the winner for Aberdeen against Hearts last night. (Sun)

Manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted Hibs have to "overcome a lot of things" if they are to turn striker Marc McNulty's loan deal into a permanent contract. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has told Leigh Griffiths to ignore the online trolls and focus on getting back on the pitch but admits the striker is unlikely to see any game time before the end of the season after an extended break. (Daily Record)

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is braced for a "big rebuilding job" over the summer, with key players expected to join Jake Hastie in moving on. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hibs winger Daryl Horgan looks forward to a bright future after recalling a dark day at today's opponents Kilmarnock when the floodlights failed twice in a miserable defeat. (Scotsman)

Manager Gary Caldwell says he is at Partick Thistle to bring success, not be popular, as he explains the decision to release Kris Doolan. (Herald)