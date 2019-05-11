Lee Congerton: Head of recruitment leaves Celtic for Leicester City

Olivier Ntcham and Odsonne Edouard were both signed during Congerton's time at Celtic

Lee Congerton has left Celtic to become the new head of senior recruitment at Leicester City.

The 45-year-old Welshman is reunited with manager Brendan Rodgers, with the pair having worked together at the Scottish champions and at Chelsea.

Congerton moved to Celtic in March 2017 after three years as sporting director at Sunderland.

After working as a youth coach and chief scout at Chelsea, he spent two years as technical director at Hamburg.

Rodgers, who left Celtic in February, was reserve coach at Chelsea during Congerton's time at Stamford Bridge.

Celtic say they plan to appoint a replacement "as soon as possible".