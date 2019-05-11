AFC Wimbledon: Tom Soares & Andy Barcham among players released by League One club

Andy Barcham spent four seasons with AFC Wimbledon after joining from Portsmouth in the summer of 2015

Experienced duo Tom Soares and Andy Barcham are among eight players to be released by AFC Wimbledon.

Ex-Crystal Palace midfielder Soares, 32, made 79 appearances during two and a half years with the League One club.

Forward Barcham, also 32, helped Wimbledon win promotion to the third tier for the first time in 2016 and scored 17 times in 161 games.

Defender Deji Oshilaja is also leaving after making 104 appearances during his two spells with the club.

Joe McDonnell, Alfie Egan, Osaze Urhoghide, James O'Halloran and Kane Crichlow are also set to exit, while Will Nightingale and Kyron Stabana have been offered new deals.

On allowing Soares and Barcham to leave, manager Wally Downes said: "They are two senior pros that are leaving and in an ideal world I would have kept them, but they need to go out and play, they know that.

"I need to bring players in that are going to be a bit closer to the first team."

The Dons maintained their League One status on the final day of the season, staying up on goal difference.