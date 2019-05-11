Scotland's Erin Cuthbert wins Chelsea player of the year

From the section

Erin Cuthbert (right) scored against Lyon in the Champions League semi-final

Scotland forward Erin Cuthbert has been named Chelsea Women's player of the year.

The 20-year-old scored eight goals this term on the way to a Women's Super League third-place finish and a Champions League semi-final.

The former Glasgow City player also played a key role in Scotland's surge to this summer's Women's World Cup.

"Thank you to my incredible family for supporting me and allowing me to chase my dreams," tweeted Cuthbert.

"Chuffed beyond words!"

Cuthbert, a former Rangers academy player, moved to Chelsea from City in 2016.