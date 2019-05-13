St Mirren v Hamilton: Improved Accies seek safety from relegation

St Mirren's Oran Kearney is hoping for all three points against Brian Rice's Hamilton.

Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Hamilton Academical Venue: Simple Digital Arena Date: Monday, 13 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

For St Mirren and Hamilton Academical, the success of their season could all comes down to Monday's encounter in Paisley.

Finishing bottom of the Scottish Premiership is a fate the two top-flight strugglers may have avoided, but the threat of a daunting play-off against either Inverness Caledonian Thistle or Dundee United is still very real.

Oran Kearney's St Mirren currently sit 11th in the table, five points above managerless Dundee but only four behind Monday's guests Hamilton.

With just two more fixtures of the league season remaining, Kearney and his side know nothing but a victory will do in Paisley against Brian Rice's Accies.

A bounce in points won

While Hamilton fans may not be counting their chickens just yet, there's no doubt that if the Lanarkshire side can avoid the dreaded play-off spot then fans will be singing the praises of Rice and the board that hired him halfway through the season.

The former Hibs and Falkirk midfielder arrived in late January and since then Hamilton have looked considerably better on the pitch.

Ahead of Monday's six-pointer, Hamilton's points-per-game average under Rice stands at an impressive 1.2. Not only is that considerably higher than Kearney's average of just 0.72 points per Premiership game, but, crucially, it's a notable improvement on Canning's 0.61 points per game.

Accommodating Rice's Hamilton

Indeed, Hamilton's season can be sliced into two halves: before and after Rice. And as a consequence the bottom of the Premiership table has shifted uncomfortably around the Accies' new lease of life since January.

'Huge implications'

Former St Mirren striker Steven Thompson

I like the fact St Mirren have got to win the game, they've got to go for it. Their recent form has been decent, they've not been losing games.

They must win, as simple as that.

BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart

It really is a crunch game. It has huge implications for St Mirren and Hamilton.

That form pales into insignificance because it's do or die. There'll be a few mistakes made I'm sure from a few nervous players.