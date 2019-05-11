Manchester City's Pep Guardiola says he has slept 'like a little boy' in run up to final day

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We didn't expect to be here' - Guardiola on Premier League title decider

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he has slept "like a little boy" before the crucial final day in the Premier League title race.

City lead Liverpool by a point going into Sunday's finale knowing a win at Brighton will see them win the title.

But Guardiola says he was more nervous before his side played the Reds in January when Jurgen Klopp's side could have gone 10 points clear.

"I am so happy - no nerves at all," Guardiola said.

"I was nervous before Liverpool, seven points behind, and we could have been 10 points behind.

"It was, 'Ah, it will be so difficult'. But not now, no way. I sleep like a little boy. It is a dream, a privilege, I love it."

It is the eighth time the Premier League title race has come down to the final day and on the seven previous occasions the team who has started top has won it.

Defending champions City have won their past 13 games since losing to Newcastle in January which has seen them overhaul Liverpool and keep top spot.

Liverpool need to beat Wolves and hope Manchester City drop points against Brighton - a draw would only be enough if City were beaten by at least four goals

Liverpool host Wolves at Anfield at the same time City travel to the Amex Stadium to play Brighton.

"I would say that I don't have to say anything to motivate (the players)," Guardiola said. "I think my speech will be zero.

"They want to win the Premier League. What I saw in the training sessions - they want to win it. We are going to go out there at Brighton at three o'clock to win the game.

"We have not spoken for two or three days about the Premier League (title) or back-to-back, or what happens if we lose, about celebrations if we win - zero.

"It is just about Brighton, how they defend, their strengths and weak points, what we have to do.

"And on Sunday, 'Guys, go out and play'. That is all."