Women's Under-17 European Championships: England out despite win over the Netherlands

England finished third in Group B, level on points with Germany and the Netherlands

England have been knocked out of the Women's Under-17 European Championships despite a 2-0 win over the Netherlands.

The win saw England finish level on six points with their opponents and Germany but the young Lionesses went out due to a one-goal inferior goal difference.

Katie Robinson put England ahead after 46 minutes and Keri Matthews added another six minutes later in Bulgaria.

England were beaten 4-0 by Germany last Sunday and beat Austria 2-1 in their other Group B game.

Germany will play Portugal in the semi-finals while the Netherlands will meet Spain.