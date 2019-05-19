Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock15:00Rangers
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Rangers

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Kilmarnock start the day ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference as they vie to finish third in the Scottish Premiership
  • Rangers are looking for a seventh win in a row, their best since October 2011, while Killie are seeking a third consecutive win
  • Kilmarnock are unbeaten in five home league matches versus Rangers, winning three, since a 5-1 defeat in May 2011 but lost 3-1 in the League Cup in August
  • Rangers have scored 11 goals against Kilmarnock in all competitions in 2018-19 - striker Alfredo Morelos netting nine of them

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic37266575195684
2Rangers37239581255678
3Kilmarnock371810948301864
4Aberdeen371971155431264
5Hibernian3714121150371354
6Hearts37156164148-751
7St Johnstone38157163848-1052
8Motherwell38156174656-1051
9Livingston381111164244-244
10Hamilton3896232875-4733
11St Mirren3888223466-3232
12Dundee3856273178-4721
