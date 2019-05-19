Scottish Premiership
Celtic15:00Hearts
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian

  • Celtic are unbeaten in five home games since losing to Valencia, while Hearts have gone four games without a win
  • Celtic have won six games in a row at home to Hearts, who have not won in 16 visits to Celtic Park since a 1-0 League Cup win in October 2009
  • There has not been a draw between Celtic and Hearts in the Scottish Premiership in any of the last 14 encounters
  • Celtic are unbeaten at home in the Scottish Premiership this season and could remain undefeated in an entire league at home for a second time in the last three seasons
  • Hearts' six-match winless streak in the Premiership is the longest current run without victory of all 12 sides
  • Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has been directly involved in five goals, scoring four of them, in his last five league appearances against Hearts

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic37266575195684
2Rangers37239581255678
3Kilmarnock371810948301864
4Aberdeen371971155431264
5Hibernian3714121150371354
6Hearts37156164148-751
7St Johnstone38157163848-1052
8Motherwell38156174656-1051
9Livingston381111164244-244
10Hamilton3896232875-4733
11St Mirren3888223466-3232
12Dundee3856273178-4721
