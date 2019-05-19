Scottish Premiership
Hibernian15:00Aberdeen
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Aberdeen

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Aberdeen start the day behind Kilmarnock on goal difference as the pair vie to finish third in the Premiership
  • Hibernian have gone gone four games without a win, losing two in a row
  • Hibs are unbeaten in five home games but have drawn their last three
  • Aberdeen are unbeaten in five games against Hibs, winning the latest two after three draws
  • The Dons have made just 65 changes to their starting line-ups across their Premiership matches this season, fewer than any other side

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic37266575195684
2Rangers37239581255678
3Kilmarnock371810948301864
4Aberdeen371971155431264
5Hibernian3714121150371354
6Hearts37156164148-751
7St Johnstone38157163848-1052
8Motherwell38156174656-1051
9Livingston381111164244-244
10Hamilton3896232875-4733
11St Mirren3888223466-3232
12Dundee3856273178-4721
View full Scottish Premiership table

