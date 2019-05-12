Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, PSG, Leicester, Rodgers, Lennon, Gerrard, Hibs, Dundee, Motherwell, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he could send centre-half Filip Benkovic back to the Scottish champions on loan from Leicester City next season. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Paris St-Germain striker Timothy Weah says he would love to rejoin Celtic next season, despite having his loan cut short by manager Neil Lennon because the 19-year-old is joining up with the United States Under-20s squad ahead of the World Cup in Poland instead of being available for the Scottish Cup final. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has a golden-coloured case is lying open just across from his desk at Leicester City with a personalised magnum of champagne on green silk, covered with photos of Celtic's most recent triumphs and emblazoned in bold letters across the front, it reads Double Treble. (Sunday Mail)

Brendan Rodgers, now at Leicester City, has told Celtic's board that interim manager Neil Lennon is the "perfect" choice to replace him on a permanent basis. (Sunday Mail)

Interim Celtic manager Neil Lennon has described Rangers' disciplinary record this season as "embarrassing" ahead of Sunday's Old Firm derby and warned his own players not to be "token hard men" at Ibrox. (The Herald On Sunday)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard claims that Celtic have started to fear his side - because the Scottish champions' former boss, Brendan Rodgers, told him as much in Dubai during the January transfer window. (The Herald On Sunday)

Nikola Katic says his friendship with fellow centre-halves and countrymen Jozo Simunovic and Filip Benkovic helped him settle at Rangers despite playing for city rivals Celtic. (Scotland On Sunday)

WWE star Drew McIntyre, the 33-year-old known as the "Scottish Psychopath", hopes this upcoming week can start a reign of dominance for both him and his beloved Rangers as the Ibrox side host champions Celtic before he heads back to the UK on tour with the world's largest wrestling organisation. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre insists he is not fearing for his job ahead of his scheduled meeting with managing director John Nelms on Monday after their side's relegation from the Scottish Premiership. (Sunday Post)

Coleraine have made St Mirren's Oran Kearney their top target after axing Rodney McAree, the man who replaced him as manager. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

David Turnbull, the 19-year-old midfielder named Scottish football writers' young player of the year, says he is in no rush to leave Motherwell but recognises the Premiership club might not be able to afford to turn down any sizeable offer for his services. (Scotland On Sunday)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has defended Jake Hastie, the winger joining Rangers this summer, after the 20-year-old was booed by his own club's fans after coming on as a substitute during the defeat by St Johnstone. (Sunday Post)

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom accused Kilmarnock defender Alex Bruce of diving for the winning penalty in Saturday's Premiership game at Rugby Park. (Sunday Post)

OTHER GOSSIP

Jonny Gray has backed his brother Richie, who was not in the 42-man training squad announced last week by coach Gregor Townsend, to force his way into Scotland'sRugby World Cup party. (Sunday Times, print edition)

Cricket Scotland chief executive Malcolm Cannon admits that bringing full member sides like Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to Scotland actually costs the governing body money but believes it is a worthwhile sacrifice to make to try to provide the Scottish players with the challenges they need. (The National)