Roma 2-0 Juventus: Hosts win to boost Champions League hopes

Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko sealed the win for Roma in second-half stoppage time

Roma boosted their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League with victory over Serie A champions Juventus.

Alessandro Florenzi broke the deadlock with 11 minutes remaining before Edin Dzeko sealed the win late on.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed for offside for Juve, who were sporting their controversial new home kit.

Claudio Ranieri's Roma move to within a point of fourth-placed Inter Milan, who host Chievo on Monday.

Both teams struck the woodwork in an entertaining first half at the Stadio Olimpico, Lorenzo Pellegrini firing against the crossbar before goalkeeper Antonio Mirante parried Paulo Dybala's effort on to the post.

Juventus and second-placed Napoli are already guaranteed Champions League football next season, but the battle for the two remaining top-four places is set to go down to the wire with just three points separating Roma in sixth from Atalanta in third.

The Giallorossi, who take on Sassuolo away and Parma at home in their final two games, also face competition from AC Milan and Torino in the race for a Champions League spot.

Line-ups

Roma

  • 83Mirante
  • 24Florenzi
  • 44Manolas
  • 20Fazio
  • 11KolarovBooked at 90mins
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forCristanteat 67'minutes
  • 42Nzonzi
  • 22ZanioloBooked at 75mins
  • 34KluivertSubstituted forÜnderat 78'minutes
  • 9DzekoBooked at 51mins
  • 92El Shaarawy

Substitutes

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 4Cristante
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 8Perotti
  • 14Schick
  • 15Marcano
  • 16De Rossi
  • 17Ünder
  • 19Coric
  • 27Pastore
  • 63Cerantola Fuzato

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De SciglioSubstituted forCavaco Canceloat 85'minutes
  • 4Cáceres
  • 3Chiellini
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 23CanBooked at 74mins
  • 5PjanicSubstituted forBentancurat 71'minutes
  • 14MatuidiSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 84'minutes
  • 10Dybala
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 15Barzagli
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 30Bentancur
  • 32Del Favero
  • 35Pereira da Silva
  • 39Kastanos
  • 41Nicolussi Caviglia
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Roma 2, Juventus 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Roma 2, Juventus 0.

Goal!

Goal! Roma 2, Juventus 0. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder following a fast break.

Booking

Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma).

Offside, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Roma).

Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Foul by João Cancelo (Juventus).

Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. João Cancelo replaces Mattia De Sciglio.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Alex Sandro replaces Blaise Matuidi.

Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.

Goal!

Goal! Roma 1, Juventus 0. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Cengiz Ünder replaces Justin Kluivert.

Booking

Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).

Booking

Emre Can (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).

Justin Kluivert (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Miralem Pjanic.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Federico Fazio.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Bryan Cristante replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

Attempt saved. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Emre Can (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Juventus). Video Review.

Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus36285369274289
2Napoli36237668323676
3Atalanta36198973442965
4Inter Milan35189852282463
5AC Milan361711850341662
6Roma361711864471762
7Torino361515648321660
8Lazio361771252401258
9Sampdoria36147155851749
10Sassuolo36915125257-542
11SPAL36119164050-1042
12Cagliari361010163451-1740
13Fiorentina36816124744340
14Parma35911153855-1738
15Bologna35910163850-1237
16Udinese36910173450-1637
17Genoa36812163856-1836
18Empoli3698194667-2135
19Frosinone3659222967-3824
20Chievo35212212573-4815
