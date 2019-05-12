Spanish La Liga
Barcelona2Getafe0

Barcelona damage Getafe's Champions League bid with 2-0 win

Lionel Messi
Barcelona's second was credited as an own goal, denying Lionel Messi a 35th La Liga goal of the season

La Liga champions Barcelona, fresh from their Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool, beat Getafe as the minnows dropped out of the top four.

Arturo Vidal put the double-chasing hosts ahead from close range.

Jorge Molina hit the woodwork for Getafe moments before Djene Dakonam's own goal under pressure from Lionel Messi sealed the game.

Getafe now need to better Valencia's result on the final day to claim a Champions League place.

Barcelona lost 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday to go out of the semi-final 4-3 on aggregate. They play Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, 25 May.

Elsewhere, third-placed Real Madrid lost 3-1 at Real Sociedad.

Brahim Diaz had given Madrid the lead with his first goal for the club but Mikel Merino levelled for the hosts.

Jesus Vallejo was then sent off for handball, with Willian Jose missing the resulting penalty. But the Basque side won thanks to goals from Joseba Zaldua and 17-year-old Ander Barrenetxea.

Madrid were well beaten with Mikel Oyarzabal and Adnan Januzaj hitting the post for Real Sociedad.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 13Cillessen
  • 20Roberto
  • 3Piqué
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18Alba
  • 22VidalBooked at 76mins
  • 5Busquets
  • 4RakiticSubstituted forAleñáat 62'minutes
  • 14MalcomSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 78'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 7CoutinhoSubstituted forRuizat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 6Todibo
  • 15Lenglet
  • 21Aleñá
  • 28Puig
  • 29Ruiz

Getafe

  • 13Soria
  • 22Suárez
  • 2DakonamBooked at 90mins
  • 6Cabrera
  • 17OliveraBooked at 52mins
  • 24FoulquierBooked at 37minsSubstituted forSáizat 75'minutes
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 18Arambarri
  • 10ShibasakiSubstituted forPortilloat 45'minutes
  • 19Molina
  • 9RodríguezSubstituted forDuroat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Chichizola
  • 8Portillo
  • 11Sáiz
  • 15Cristóforo
  • 16Flamini
  • 21Miquel
  • 27Duro
Referee:
José Luis González González
Attendance:
57,088

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamGetafe
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 2, Getafe 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Getafe 0.

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Francisco Portillo (Getafe).

Booking

Djené Dakonam (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).

Attempt missed. Samu Sáiz (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nemanja Maksimovic.

Goal!

Own Goal by Mauro Arambarri, Getafe. Barcelona 2, Getafe 0.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).

Attempt missed. Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Jorge Molina (Getafe) hits the left post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Hugo Duro with a headed pass.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David Soria.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abel Ruiz.

Attempt saved. Abel Ruiz (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carles Aleñá.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Hugo Duro replaces Ángel Rodríguez.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Carles Aleñá.

Attempt missed. Carles Aleñá (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Nélson Semedo replaces Malcom.

Attempt missed. Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Francisco Portillo with a cross.

Booking

Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

Leandro Cabrera (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Samu Sáiz replaces Dimitri Foulquier.

Offside, Getafe. Jorge Molina tries a through ball, but Ángel Rodríguez is caught offside.

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Jordi Alba.

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Jordi Alba.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Abel Ruiz replaces Coutinho because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Coutinho (Barcelona) because of an injury.

Offside, Getafe. Jorge Molina tries a through ball, but Ángel Rodríguez is caught offside.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

Leandro Cabrera (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jorge Molina (Getafe).

Offside, Barcelona. Coutinho tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.

