Barcelona damage Getafe's Champions League bid with 2-0 win
La Liga champions Barcelona, fresh from their Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool, beat Getafe as the minnows dropped out of the top four.
Arturo Vidal put the double-chasing hosts ahead from close range.
Jorge Molina hit the woodwork for Getafe moments before Djene Dakonam's own goal under pressure from Lionel Messi sealed the game.
Getafe now need to better Valencia's result on the final day to claim a Champions League place.
Barcelona lost 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday to go out of the semi-final 4-3 on aggregate. They play Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, 25 May.
Elsewhere, third-placed Real Madrid lost 3-1 at Real Sociedad.
Brahim Diaz had given Madrid the lead with his first goal for the club but Mikel Merino levelled for the hosts.
Jesus Vallejo was then sent off for handball, with Willian Jose missing the resulting penalty. But the Basque side won thanks to goals from Joseba Zaldua and 17-year-old Ander Barrenetxea.
Madrid were well beaten with Mikel Oyarzabal and Adnan Januzaj hitting the post for Real Sociedad.
Barcelona
- 13Cillessen
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 22VidalBooked at 76mins
- 5Busquets
- 4RakiticSubstituted forAleñáat 62'minutes
- 14MalcomSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 78'minutes
- 10Messi
- 7CoutinhoSubstituted forRuizat 69'minutes
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 6Todibo
- 15Lenglet
- 21Aleñá
- 28Puig
- 29Ruiz
- 13Soria
- 22Suárez
- 2DakonamBooked at 90mins
- 6Cabrera
- 17OliveraBooked at 52mins
- 24FoulquierBooked at 37minsSubstituted forSáizat 75'minutes
- 20Maksimovic
- 18Arambarri
- 10ShibasakiSubstituted forPortilloat 45'minutes
- 19Molina
- 9RodríguezSubstituted forDuroat 86'minutes
- 1Chichizola
- 8Portillo
- 11Sáiz
- 15Cristóforo
- 16Flamini
- 21Miquel
- 27Duro
- Referee:
- José Luis González González
- Attendance:
- 57,088
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Getafe 0.
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Francisco Portillo (Getafe).
Booking
Djené Dakonam (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Samu Sáiz (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nemanja Maksimovic.
Goal!
Own Goal by Mauro Arambarri, Getafe. Barcelona 2, Getafe 0.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Jorge Molina (Getafe) hits the left post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Hugo Duro with a headed pass.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David Soria.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abel Ruiz.
Attempt saved. Abel Ruiz (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carles Aleñá.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Hugo Duro replaces Ángel Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Carles Aleñá.
Attempt missed. Carles Aleñá (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Nélson Semedo replaces Malcom.
Attempt missed. Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Francisco Portillo with a cross.
Booking
Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
Leandro Cabrera (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Samu Sáiz replaces Dimitri Foulquier.
Offside, Getafe. Jorge Molina tries a through ball, but Ángel Rodríguez is caught offside.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Abel Ruiz replaces Coutinho because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Coutinho (Barcelona) because of an injury.
Offside, Getafe. Jorge Molina tries a through ball, but Ángel Rodríguez is caught offside.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
Leandro Cabrera (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorge Molina (Getafe).
Offside, Barcelona. Coutinho tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.