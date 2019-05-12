Dundee manager Jim McIntyre leaves post

Jim McIntyre's side were relegated last weekend

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre has left the club after his side's relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

It comes a day after the Dark Blues ended a run of 10 consecutive defeats with a 1-0 win away to Livingston.

But their relegation had already been confirmed after last weekend's loss to Hamilton Academical.

"Dundee Football Club can confirm that Jim McIntyre and Jimmy Boyle have left the club with immediate effect," Dundee said in a club website statement.

Following the win at Livingston, the 46-year-old had insisted that he was not fearing for his job ahead of a scheduled meeting with managing director John Nelms on Monday.

"My expectation is it will be to discuss the way forward regarding budgets and how we're going to go about bouncing straight back up," he said.

"I'm fully focused on the job of trying to get us back up there next year."

Former Dunfermline Athletic, Queen of the South and Ross County boss McIntyre took charge in October after a poor start to the season under Neil McCann.

However, he and assistant Boyle could only steer their side to three wins in 31 matches, 20 of them defeats.