Botswana and eSwatini progress in CHAN qualifiers

African Nations Championship (CHAN) trophy

Botswana and eSwatini are through to the next round of qualifying for next year's African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The African Nations Championship is a competition restricted to locally-based players and is unique to Africa.

eSwatini booked their place following a 1-1 draw away to Malawi in the second leg of their Southern Zone first round match.

The first leg in Manzini had ended in a 0-0 draw.

The visitors looked lethal from the start and they almost got a goal on 26 minutes when Gamedze Sandile's shot beat the goalkeeper but not the post.

Striker Chiukepo Msowoya had earlier missed for Malawi as his powerful shot was parried away.

Sandile put eSwatini ahead in the 52nd minute with a stunning long-range shot with Micium Mhone equalising five minutes later.

eSwatini will face Angola in the second round.

Botswana progressed with a 5-1 aggregate win over Seychelles, winning the second leg of their tie 3-1 away from home having won their home leg 2-0.

Botswana will play Zambia next.