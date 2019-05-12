Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool title bid was only first step

Jurgen Klopp can still win the Champions League with Liverpool this season

Liverpool "tried everything" to win the Premier League title but finishing second to Manchester City was "only the first step", says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds beat Wolves 2-0 to finish on 97 points; the highest ever points tally for any runner-up in any of Europe's top five leagues.

"We wanted to write our own history and we did," Klopp told BBC Sport.

"The team made so many big steps in the last year."

The German added: "We made a much bigger jump development wise. The boys pushed themselves to new levels, which I love, and that development and improvement is not finished. It is the first try."

The Reds, who last won the league in 1990, face Tottenham in the Champions League final on Saturday, 1 June.

Liverpool finished fourth last season, 25 points behind champions City, but the Reds pushed Pep Guardiola's side all the way this season, losing just once to finish one point behind them.

At one stage in the first half on Sunday they were winning and Brighton were beating Manchester City, which would have been enough to give the Reds the title - leading to a loud roar at Anfield.

City went on to win 4-1.

The final Premier League table

"It's incredible what they did all season and today with a strange situation," said Klopp. "We were really good until 1-0, what happened then was clear. You can't tell the people to calm down.

"At that moment [when Liverpool fans celebrated Brighton's goal] it was a shock for everyone and Wolves were there. We had to fight. In the end we scored two and kept a clean sheet. It's nice but not how we wanted it."

But Klopp, whose last major trophies were the 2012 German domestic double with Borussia Dortmund, is confident the Reds' title battle bodes well for the future.

"The team made so many big steps in the last year," he said. "The boys were all there from last season apart from [goalkeeper] Alisson.

"It's a very special season, a better season than I played with my team [Dortmund] when we were champions in Germany. But we cannot ignore one team were better.

"It's clear we were lucky in moments, like City were. We were unlucky against City but scored in the last second against Everton and late on against Newcastle - they could have been draws as well.

"The season is a very long, hard one. You have to deal with setbacks. We were always competitive. City got the points they have because we were there.

"They have 198 points in two years; that's special. We made such big steps. Always after a good year we lost key players [in the past] but we won't so we'll be there again."