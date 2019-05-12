National League North & South play-off finals: Woking & Chorley win promotion
-
- From the section Conference
Woking and Chorley have been promoted to the National League after winning their regional promotion finals.
Armani Little's free-kick gave Woking a 1-0 victory over Welling United in the National League South final.
Chorley beat Spennymoor Town 4-3 on penalties after their National League North final had finished 1-1 following extra-time.
Spennymoor's Glen Taylor had cancelled out Scott Leather's 112th-minute goal, but Chorley eventually prevailed.
Stockport County and Torquay United had already secured promotion to the top tier of non-league football by winning the two regional divisions.