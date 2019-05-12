Neil Warnock: 'Not a cat in hell's chance' he will manage in Premier League again

Media playback is not supported on this device Manchester United 0-2 Cardiff: Warnock to hold talks on Cardiff future

Neil Warnock says there is "not a cat in hell's chance" that he will manage in the Premier League again.

He saw Cardiff City mark relegation from the top flight with their first win at Manchester United since 1954.

After the 2-0 triumph Warnock said: "I know it's my final Premier League game."

He added: "I'm going to have one more year in the Championship and hopefully it would be nice to get a ninth promotion."

That would extend Warnock's Football League record of eight promotions, achieved when he took the Bluebirds into the Premier League for 2018-19.

At 70 years of age and with four decades in management behind him, Warnock was asked if he would like to return to the top flight as a boss.

He replied that there was "not a cat in hell's chance" of that happening.

'The wife's right keen'

And after the win at Old Trafford, Warnock did not want to discuss the reasons for not wanting to do so.

"I don't really want to go into that - it'll spoil the day, really," he said.

He added: "I never thought I'd actually be going for a ninth promotion [next season], but the wife's right keen. She's loved it here [Cardiff City]."

Warnock also says his appetite for management has been whetted at the Bluebirds and says some of his younger rivals could benefit from taking his approach.

"I think a lot of the younger lads should take a leaf out of the enthusiasm that I've got and the love that I've got to see a group of players, who are average players, perform like that," he said.

After the death of striker signing Emiliano Sala in a plane crash in January, Warnock says fans and players pulled together to galvanise the club while be became the "face" of Cardiff City.

He added: "The Emiliano tragedy, I've never experienced anything like that and they [the players] came back out and gave it a go and right to the second-last game we were in with a shout.

"I think we should have stayed up, if I'm honest, if we'd had the rub of the green."

Warnock says he will hold talks with Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman and chief executive Ken Choo about the club's future on Monday in London.