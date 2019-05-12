Match ends, Ajax 4, FC Utrecht 1.
Ajax 4-1 Utrecht: Hosts on brink of Eredivisie title
Ajax all but secured a 26th Eredivisie title after coming from behind to defeat Utrecht.
Othman Boussaid gave the visitors a shock lead after just 36 seconds but goals from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Donny van de Beek put the home side in front.
Dusan Tadic made it 3-1 before doubling his tally from the penalty spot.
The result lifts Ajax three points clear of PSV - whose goal difference is 14 lower - with one game to play.
The Eindhoven club's title hopes are effectively over after losing 1-0 at fourth-placed AZ Alkmaar.
Guus Til scored the only goal at the AFAS Stadium to clinch Alkmaar's place in next season's Europa League qualifying rounds.
Line-ups
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 3Veltman
- 4de Ligt
- 17Blind
- 31TagliaficoBooked at 60mins
- 12MazraouiSubstituted forSchöneat 72'minutes
- 6van de Beek
- 21de Jong
- 22ZiyechSubstituted forSinkgravenat 86'minutes
- 9HuntelaarSubstituted forTraoréat 90'minutes
- 10Tadic
Substitutes
- 2Kristensen
- 8Sinkgraven
- 16Magallán
- 19Labyad
- 20Schöne
- 23Traoré
- 25Dolberg
- 26Lamprou
- 28Semedo Varela
- 30de Wit
- 37Lang
- 40Ekkelenkamp
FC Utrecht
- 1Jensen
- 17Klaiber
- 15LetschertBooked at 36minsSubstituted forBergströmat 58'minutes
- 14JanssenBooked at 40mins
- 24Gavory
- 23BazoerBooked at 7minsSubstituted forGörtlerat 66'minutes
- 10Gustafson
- 6Strieder
- 7Kerk
- 22van de StreekBooked at 54mins
- 26BoussaidSubstituted forVenemaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2van der Maarel
- 11Dessers
- 13Bergström
- 16Marsman
- 27Görtler
- 29Venema
- Referee:
- Pol van Boekel
- Attendance:
- 53,520
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ajax 4, FC Utrecht 1.
Lassina Traoré (Ajax) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Lassina Traoré replaces Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.
Attempt missed. Emil Bergström (FC Utrecht) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolas Gavory following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Daley Sinkgraven replaces Hakim Ziyech.
Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Ajax).
Sean Klaiber (FC Utrecht) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lasse Schöne (Ajax).
Simon Gustafson (FC Utrecht) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 4, FC Utrecht 1. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Ajax. Hakim Ziyech draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Rico Strieder (FC Utrecht) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, FC Utrecht. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt blocked. Sander van de Streek (FC Utrecht) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emil Bergström.
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 3, FC Utrecht 1. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar following a corner.
Attempt missed. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lasse Schöne with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by David Jensen.
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Lasse Schöne replaces Noussair Mazraoui.
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Attempt saved. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Utrecht. Lukas Görtler replaces Riechedly Bazoer because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Riechedly Bazoer (FC Utrecht) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Riechedly Bazoer (FC Utrecht) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Nick Venema (FC Utrecht) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gyrano Kerk.
Attempt blocked. Willem Janssen (FC Utrecht) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riechedly Bazoer with a headed pass.
Booking
Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).
Gyrano Kerk (FC Utrecht) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Utrecht. Emil Bergström replaces Timo Letschert because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Timo Letschert (FC Utrecht) because of an injury.
Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Ajax).
Simon Gustafson (FC Utrecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.