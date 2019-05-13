Crystal Palace condemn racist comments aimed at club doctor

Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 5-3 on the final day of the season

WARNING: This article contains offensive language

Crystal Palace have condemned the "disgraceful" incident in which a club doctor was racially abused before the Eagles' win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

Dr Zafar Iqbal said on Twitter he was left "devastated and speechless" after he and two of his children were called "Pakis" by a three-year-old.

In further tweets the former Liverpool doctor said "racism is not just a football problem".

In a statement, Crystal Palace said they "utterly deplored" the comments.

"It must have been an awful experience for him and his family," the statement continued.

"This disgraceful incident shows that the scourge of racism remains in our society.

"Crystal Palace Football Club is committed to inclusivity and diversity and we will offer Dr Zaf our full support if he chooses to take the matter further."

Dr Iqbal - who also previously worked at Tottenham - said in a later tweet the incident had taken place "streets away" from Selhurst Park.

"Devastated and speechless. Taking my two youngest kids to their first ever game at Selhurst Park and walking a few hundred yards from the stadium a three-year-old shouted to his dad - 'Look daddy there's some Pakis'. His dad 'attempted to scold' him. Racism is not just a football problem," he wrote.

"I didn't know how to react. I couldn't tell off the three-year-old kid. Should I have said something to the dad while my two young kids were there? Anyway game to prepare for and wonder if the kid and his parents will be in the crowd...

"The thing that upsets me most is that my 12-year-old daughter came to me to ask if I'd heard it and I didn't know what to say. Should I have told off the dad? I was just gobsmacked. Again I reiterate this is not because of football but a society issue."