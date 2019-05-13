Tyrone Barnett: Cheltenham Town release experienced striker

Peterborough United spent over £1m to sign Tyrone Barnett from Crawley Town in 2012 and he has played more than 300 EFL games for 11 clubs

Cheltenham Town have released experienced striker Tyrone Barnett after publishing their retained list.

The 33-year-old moved to the club permanently in January after initially joining on loan from Port Vale and scored seven goals in 37 games.

Matt Bower and Rakish Bingham are also leaving while Nigel Atangana and Jordon Forster have turned down contract offers and will depart Whaddon Road.

Manny Duku, Liam McAlinden and Tom Smith have been transfer-listed.

Manager Michael Duff has also offered new deals to Ryan Broom, Kevin Dawson and Rhys Lovett, with the trio currently considering their offers.