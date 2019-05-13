Jamie Ward: Northern Ireland striker and Stephen Henderson leave Nottingham Forest

Jamie Ward had a loan spell at Charlton earlier in the season

Nottingham Forest have released Northern Ireland forward Jamie Ward and goalkeeper Stephen Henderson.

Ward, 33, who joined Forest from neighbours Derby in 2015, has struggled with injuries in recent years.

He was loaned to Charlton at the start of the season, but netted just once in 11 appearances for the League One club.

Henderson, 31, had not featured for Forest's first team since an EFL Cup tie in September 2017, but played three games on loan at Wycombe in December.

Forest finished ninth in the Championship this season, eight points short of the play-off places.