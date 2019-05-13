James Keatings: Inverness CT sign Hamilton forward on pre-contract deal
Hamilton's James Keatings has signed a pre-contract deal to join Inverness Caledonian Thistle this summer.
The forward, 27, has agreed a two-year contract with the Highlanders and could be playing his football in the Scottish Premiership.
Caley Thistle will face Keatings' former club Dundee United in this week's Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final.
Keatings has won the Championship with both Hearts and Hibernian.