Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 2.
Gareth Bale does not acknowledge fans in final Real Madrid game
-
- From the section European Football
Unused substitute Gareth Bale walked off without acknowledging the home support after Real Madrid's final La Liga match this season ended in a dismal defeat by Real Betis.
Speculation over the 29-year-old, who joined for a club record £85m in 2013, has intensified this season with reports suggesting he will leave the Bernabeu during the close season.
Real finished third with 68 points - their worst total since 2001-02.
Loron Moron and Jese scored for Betis.
This latest defeat was Real's 12th in the league this season, the first time that has happened since the 1998-99 campaign.
Real finished eight points behind runners-up Atletico Madrid and are 18 adrift of champions Barcelona, who visit face Eibar later on Sunday.
Zinedine Zidane, who returned to the Bernabeu in March to become Real's third coach of the season, explained why he chose not to field Bale.
The Frenchman said: "I'm sorry he didn't get to play, but no-one knows what will happen.
"If I think a player doesn't fit in the team, I have to do what I think works best. No-one can change what Bale has done for the team, but as a coach I have to live in the present."
Asked about the future of Bale and keeper Keylor Navas, who has also been linked with a move away, he added: "I don't know if it's the last game for them or not. I don't know what's going to happen.
"Keylor played well but we'll see what happens next season."
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2CarvajalBooked at 58mins
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 12Marcelo
- 10Modric
- 18LlorenteBooked at 37mins
- 15ValverdeBooked at 49minsSubstituted forIscoat 69'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 21DíazSubstituted forAsensioat 60'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forVázquezat 76'minutes
- 28Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 8Kroos
- 11Bale
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 22Isco
- 23Reguilón
- 25Courtois
Real Betis
- 13López
- 23Mandi
- 4Feddal
- 5Bartra
- 14William CarvalhoSubstituted forda Silva Júniorat 90+1'minutes
- 2Guerrero Martín
- 34KaptoumBooked at 30minsSubstituted forRodríguez Ruizat 68'minutes
- 18Guardado
- 20Firpo
- 21Lo Celso
- 16MorónSubstituted forTelloat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 7León
- 10Rodríguez Ruiz
- 11Tello
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 22Lainez
- 24Leite de Souza Junior
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
- Attendance:
- 56,900
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Sidnei replaces William Carvalho.
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Booking
Isco (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
William Carvalho (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Pau López (Real Betis).
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Pau López (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Real Betis. Júnior Firpo tries a through ball, but Jesé is caught offside.
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Karim Benzema.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 2. Jesé (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Júnior Firpo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Loren Morón.
Foul by Júnior Firpo (Real Betis).
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marcelo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Federico Valverde.
Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by William Carvalho following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Jesé replaces Wilfrid Kaptoum.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Attempt saved. Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Júnior Firpo.
Foul by Marc Bartra (Real Betis).
Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis).
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Hand ball by Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 1. Loren Morón (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Andrés Guardado.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Brahim Díaz.
Offside, Real Betis. Giovani Lo Celso tries a through ball, but Júnior Firpo is caught offside.
Booking
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Júnior Firpo (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo.