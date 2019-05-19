Gareth Bale does not acknowledge fans in final Real Madrid game

Gareth Bale has scored 14 goals in 42 games for Real this season

Unused substitute Gareth Bale walked off without acknowledging the home support after Real Madrid's final La Liga match this season ended in a dismal defeat by Real Betis.

Speculation over the 29-year-old, who joined for a club record £85m in 2013, has intensified this season with reports suggesting he will leave the Bernabeu during the close season.

Real finished third with 68 points - their worst total since 2001-02.

Loron Moron and Jese scored for Betis.

This latest defeat was Real's 12th in the league this season, the first time that has happened since the 1998-99 campaign.

Real finished eight points behind runners-up Atletico Madrid and are 18 adrift of champions Barcelona, who visit face Eibar later on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane, who returned to the Bernabeu in March to become Real's third coach of the season, explained why he chose not to field Bale.

The Frenchman said: "I'm sorry he didn't get to play, but no-one knows what will happen.

"If I think a player doesn't fit in the team, I have to do what I think works best. No-one can change what Bale has done for the team, but as a coach I have to live in the present."

Asked about the future of Bale and keeper Keylor Navas, who has also been linked with a move away, he added: "I don't know if it's the last game for them or not. I don't know what's going to happen.

"Keylor played well but we'll see what happens next season."