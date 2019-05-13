NI Football Awards: Linfield defender Callacher named player of the year

Callacher has been with Linfield since January 2014

Linfield defender Jimmy Callacher has been named player of the year at the Northern Ireland Football Awards.

The 27-year-old former Glentoran star played a pivotal role as David Healy's side won an Irish Premiership and NI League Cup double.

Eighteen-year-old Kofi Balmer won the young player award for his displays in the Ballymena United defence.

Billie Simpson, 26, of Cliftonville picked up the prize for women's personality of the year.

The Northern Ireland midfielder earned recognition by scoring a stunning goal from her own half in a league game against Sion Swifts last August.

Linfield boss Healy was named manager of the year while Watford defender Craig Cathcart won the international personality award.

Ballymena player Balmer is captain the Northern Ireland Under-19 team

Callacher was a key figure in a Linfield defence that kept 21 clean sheets in their 38-game league campaign but the centre-back also gave the Blues an edge in attack as he scored 10 goals in all competitions, including a hat-trick against Newry City in October.

Callacher beat Ballymena forward Adam Lecky and his Linfield team-mate Andrew Waterworth to be named player of the year but Waterworth was the joint golden boot winner alongside Cliftonville's Joe Gormley.

Balmer, who agreed a contract extension with Ballymena earlier in the season, made 32 appearances for the Sky Blues as they came closest to spoiling Linfield's title bid but the defender missed out on a place in the Premiership team of the year, which features seven Linfield players.

Callacher and Waterworth are joined by Chris Casement, Josh Robinson, Niall Quinn, Jordan Stewart and Jamie Mulgrew while Irish Cup winners Crusaders are represented by Jordan Forsythe and Paul Heatley with Lecky and Glenavon goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey completing the line-up.

Ards striker Michael McLellan won goal of the season for his outrageous 40-yard strike against Cliftonville in September.