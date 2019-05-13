Dundee: James McPake takes temporary charge after Jim McIntyre departure

James McPake (right) retired from playing in January 2018

Former Dundee captain James McPake will take charge of the team for their final Scottish Premiership game following the departure of Jim McIntyre.

The club's under-18s coach will lead training ahead of the visit of St Mirren to Dens Park on Saturday.

Jimmy Boyle, who had stepped up from head of youth to assistant when McIntyre took charge in October, also left the relegated club on Sunday.

Their exit came eight days after Dundee's relegation was confirmed.

Bellshill-born former centre-half McPake, who was capped once for Northern Ireland, joined the Dark Blues as a player in 2014 after spells with Livingston, Greenock Morton, Coventry City and Hibernian.

However, following a series of injuries, the 34-year-old announced his retirement from playing in January 2018 and took up a coaching position in the Dundee academy system.