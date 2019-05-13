Scottish Cup final: Willie Collum to referee as holders Celtic face Hearts at Hampden

Willie Collum was in charge of the League Cup semi-final between Hearts and Celtic

Willie Collum will be a familiar face to Celtic and Hearts players in knockout competitions this season after being chosen to referee the Scottish Cup final on 25 May.

The 40-year-old was also in charge when holders Celtic strolled into the League Cup final with a 3-0 win at Murrayfield Stadium in October.

Collum refereed Hearts' Scottish Cup fourth-round win over Livingston.

And he was in charge as Celtic beat Hibernian in the quarter-finals.

It will be the second time Collum has refereed a Scottish Cup final, having been in charge when Inverness Caledonian Thistle defeated Falkirk in 2015.

He will be assisted this time by Alan Mulvanny and Ralph Gordon, with Don Robertson on fourth official duties.

Kevin Clancy and Bobby Madden will be the additional assistant referees as Premiership champions Celtic aim to complete a third domestic treble in succession against the side who have finished sixth in the league.